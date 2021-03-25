Rutgers to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Students + More

Rutgers Today reported:

Rutgers University will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students who are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester.

Assurances from the federal government that vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of May and assessments by public health experts prompted university leaders to adjust the vaccine requirements for the fall semester.

“We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students,” said Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway.

Students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students enrolled in fully remote online degree programs and individuals participating in online-only continuing education programs will not be required to be vaccinated.

AstraZeneca: Vaccine Slightly Less Effective, But ‘No Safety Concerns’

The Defender reported:

AstraZeneca defended itself by saying the latest data were still “consistent” with what it had shared, reported Politico.

This latest twist created another layer of uncertainty for a product already facing dwindling support in Europe following months of confusion and missteps. The repeated blunders risk further eroding public confidence in the vaccine, according to Bloomberg.

“The difference between 76% and 79% is a rounding error, probably just a handful of cases,” said Paula Cannon, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine. “But it’s so important for us to be completely transparent and accurate because we are building public trust.”

AstraZeneca, which developed its vaccine in collaboration with scientists at Oxford University, has experienced repeated scrutiny over its clinical trials and safety data beginning with the first data released in the UK, where the company purported to inflate the efficacy of its vaccine while ignoring a manufacturing mistake and failing to include enough participants over 65 to determine efficacy among older patients.

More here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-19-vaccine-news