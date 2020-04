RX Minuteman: A Warning to the Wicked ~ Rex Reviews





Apr 24, 2020

NOTE: RATED-R for some strong language (not for gentle ears). Cowering to evil is NOT an option, however it takes tremendous fortitude to stand top against evil when it threatens you with all manner of earthly consequences. Without solid fortitude, one will never be useful in any serious confrontations. This is 100% essential for all RX Minutemen. When the going gets tough and you run out of your own fortitude, what strength will you fall back upon?