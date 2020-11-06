S.3571 – Banking for All Act

Congress.gov

Introduced in Senate (03/23/2020)

Banking for All Act

This bill requires Federal Reserve member banks to provide digital pass-through accounts (i.e., digital dollar wallets) to residents and citizens, and to businesses domiciled in the United States. Among other things, these accounts must provide specified banking services to eligible persons who elect to deposit funds into these accounts, including access to COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) aid payments. These accounts may not charge fees or have balance requirements, and must provide a specified interest rate.

In areas with limited access to Federal Reserve member banks, these banks must partner with postal retail facilities to provide services.

Federal Reserve banks must permit state nonmember banks and credit unions to open master accounts for the purpose of offering digital pass-through accounts.

Postal retail facilities and certain small banks must be reimbursed by the appropriate Federal Reserve bank for operational costs incurred by offering the accounts.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3571