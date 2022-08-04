S.4488 – Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act of 2022

To establish an interagency committee on global catastrophic risk, and for other purposes.

IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES

June 23, 2022

Mr. Portman (for himself and Mr. Peters) introduced the following bill; which was read twice and referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

A BILL

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the “Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act of 2022”.

SEC. 2. DEFINITIONS.

In this Act:

(1) BASIC NEED.—The term “basic need”— (A) means any good, service, or activity necessary to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the civilian population of the United States; and

(ii) water;

(iii) shelter;

(iv) basic communication services; and

(v) public safety.

(2) CATASTROPHIC INCIDENT.—The term “catastrophic incident” means an incident, whether caused by human or natural events, in which multiple levels of United States critical infrastructure are destroyed, damaged or interrupted in sufficient magnitude to threaten the health, safety, or general welfare of the civilian population of the United States.

(3) COMMITTEE.—The term “committee” means the interagency committee on global catastrophic risk established under section 3.

(4) CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE.—The term “critical infrastructure” has the meaning given the term in section 1016(e) of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act of 2001 (42 U.S.C. 5195c(e)).

(5) EXISTENTIAL RISK.—The term “existential risk” means the risk of human extinction.

(6) GLOBAL CATASTROPHIC RISK.—The term “global catastrophic risk” means the risk of events or incidents consequential enough to significantly harm, set back, or destroy human civilization at the global scale.

(7) GLOBAL CATASTROPHIC AND EXISTENTIAL THREATS.—The term “global catastrophic and existential threats” means those threats that with varying likelihood can produce consequences severe enough to result in significant harm or destruction of human civilization at the global scale, or lead to human extinction. Examples of global catastrophic and existential threats include severe global pandemics, nuclear war, asteroid and comet impacts, supervolcanoes, sudden and severe changes to the climate, and intentional or accidental threats arising from the use and development of emerging technologies.

(8) NATIONAL EXERCISE.—The term “national exercise” means a national exercise described in section 648(b) of the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 (6 U.S.C. 748(b)).

(9) TRIBAL GOVERNMENT.—The term “Tribal government” means the recognized governing body of any Indian or Alaska Native Tribe, band, nation, pueblo, village, community, component band, or component reservation, that is individually identified (including parenthetically) in the most recent list published pursuant to section 104 of the Federally Recognized Indian Tribe List Act of 1994 (25 U.S.C. 5131). Read the rest here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/4488/text