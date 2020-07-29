Sacramento County officials ID man as white supremacist, seize gun

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies have seized a gun and other items from an Orangevale man, saying he is a white supremacist who is a danger to others, officials said Tuesday.

Andrew Richard Casarez, 27, had his 9 mm pistol taken away from him July 15 after an anonymous group outed him as a white supremacist, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they seized the gun because of the likelihood that Casarez could become “a ‘lone wolf’ attacker to prove his status to the cause.'” A gun restraining order against Casarez was filed July 13.

Casarez is known as the leader of the online group “Bowl Patrol,” named after domestic terrorist Dylann Roof, who donned a bowl cut haircut when he killed nine people at a church prayer meeting in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. The sheriff’s office described the online group as one “that endorses violence against minorities.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives found open source images online that Casarez posted, displaying “ideals for violence against minorities and called for murder and rape of law enforcement and people of Jewish Descent.”

Court documents obtained by KCRA 3 show the sheriff’s office began investigating in October 2019 for hate speech on social media and the dark web when they discovered posts by Casarez — using “Vic Mackey” as a moniker — praising Roof’s mass shooting.

Casarez also posted comments detectives found that stated he “reloads his own ammunition and was attempting to obtain an ‘80% AR,’ referring to an 80 percent-built AR-15, which would be unregistered and illegal in the state of California.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives identified Casarez as his online alias after an online group publicly broadcast his identity July 7. Detectives then served a search warrant July 15. Along with his pistol, they seized a gun case with two empty magazines, a black T-shirt with a skull and crossbones that had a bowl cut hairpiece and a pair of gray Levi Strauss pants.

Casarez’s gun violence restraining order expires Friday, but a hearing will take place this week to determine if it should be extended, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also investigated Casarez in December 2019 for graffiti that may have been motivated by racial hate, the sheriff’s office said.

