Sacramento Mass Shooting: 6 Killed, 15 Injured As Gunfire Erupts Near Capitol Building

Update (1030ET): Here are live feeds from the mass shooting scene in downtown Sacramento.
Police in Sacramento said at least 15 people were shot, including six deceased. The mass shooting occurred in the city’s downtown district in the early morning hours of Sunday.
https://twitter.com/SacPolice/status/1510588621627133953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1510588621627133953%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fsacramento-mass-shooting-six-killed-and-15-injured-automatic-gunfire-erupts-near-capitol
Sacramento Police tweeted the shooting location, at the intersection of 10th and J Streets, down the street from the California State Capitol Building.
ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022
A video posted on Twitter allegedly shows a fight broke out. Then moments later, gunfire erupted, along with the sound of automatic gunfire.
https://twitter.com/OsintUpdates/status/1510581397458599936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1510581397458599936%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fsacramento-mass-shooting-six-killed-and-15-injured-automatic-gunfire-erupts-near-capitol
Another video shows the incident area around 0300 local time with a large police presence and the capitol building in the background. Some say at least 50 rounds were fired in a matter of seconds.
#breaking UPDATE 2:49am on mass shooting 10th & K #sacramento Heard at least 50 rounds in 15 seconds. 5 reported Triage code was “Black”. 3 highly critical just reported, 5 total enroute to two hospitals. This will be a mass shooting and homicide. @kron4news @KTVU @kcranews pic.twitter.com/hLDttwVb30
— UkuleleJayBBQ (@ukulelejaybbq) April 3, 2022
More footage of the incident area.
Video posted to Snapchat shows first responders of Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement on scene of a multi-casualty incident in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Witnesses report hearing more than fifty gunshots followed by a car screeching away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/APxe7tsb2b
— Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022
Public Safety News, an independent news agency, reported live from the multi-casualty scene in the Downtown area of Sacramento where multiple people are presumed dead. PSN reports shots rang out shortly after last call for bars in the area. Watch the full video on @PSNews_Sac. pic.twitter.com/qfKbq8Z6WV
— Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022
At least one person on the scene said, “reports indicate a person in a car pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a crowd gathered outside El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge in the Downtown area of Sacramento.”
Social media reports indicate a person in a car pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a crowd gathered outside El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Radio traffic from first responders last indicated at least six people are dead.
— Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022
Police provided limited details about the mass shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”
