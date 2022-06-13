Same drugs used to chemically castrate pedophiles now being handed out to children to make them “trans”

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Many people are unaware of this, but the pharmaceutical cocktails that “doctors” are now prescribing to children in order to turn them “transgender” are the same ones that the criminal justice system punishes pedophiles with in order to chemically castrate them.

Lupron (leuprolide acetate), a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, is one of the drugs of choice for “trans” kids to make them become their “real selves.” We are told that the puberty blocker is safe and effective for this off-label use because it is supposedly “temporary.”

The Mayo Clinic says Lupron helps transgender and “gender-diverse” children to achieve their trans goals, calling it a “big step.” What the Minnesota-based health care provider does not say, however, is that pedophiles have been getting Lupron forever – and the effects are permanent.

“In those identified as male at birth, GnRH analogs decrease the growth of facial and body hair, prevent voice deepening, and limit the growth of genitalia,” the Mayo Clinic adds.

“In those identified as female at birth, treatment limits or stops breast development and stops menstruation” (Related: Thousands of children have died from taking Lupron).

NBC News says evidence that Lupron kills children is a “viral fake news story”

In some cases, Lupron is also prescribed to prostate cancer patients to treat “tumors that feed on sex hormones.” Typically, however, the drug is used to stop sex offenders who are at serious risk of reoffending from having a sex drive, in essence.

It turns out that Lupron comes with a serious risk of death, as previously mentioned. This was widely reported around 2019 until the left-wing media outlet NBC News decided that it was a “viral fake news story.”

The left is hellbent on getting Lupron into as many children’s bodies as possible. And the research that exposes the drug as dangerous simply cannot be allowed to circulate, in other words.

“Think about what NBC is doing here,” says Matt Walsh, the creator of a new documentary film called “What is a Woman?”

“They are defending the use of this potentially dangerous drug among physically healthy children on the basis that it’s really designed for use among terminally ill men.”

“Don’t worry, says NBC, Lupron is just chemically castrating children. Most of the people who die from it are adults. Sure, we don’t really know all the risks inherent in suppressing the normal growth and development of children who are confused about their gender, but it probably isn’t killing them, as far as we know, at this point. This is NBC’s argument.”

No matter how you look at it, Lupron is harmful to children every single time because it alters their natural biologically. And this alteration is permanent, despite what the trans-pushers claim.

“It is intended to interfere with the normal, natural development of the child,” Walsh further warns.

“The whole point is to force their bodies to artificially remain in a prepubescent state. If anything, The Daily Wire understated the dangers involved in this practice by focusing more on the side effect than the primary effect – which in itself is horrible enough.”

It turns out that there are zero studies about the long-term impacts of taking puberty blockers. It is a massive experiment using children, no less, and the consequences over time are sure to be disastrous.

One thing we do know is that blocking hormones in this way leads to bone loss as an adult. The psychological effects are also devastating, in many cases.

“Children shouldn’t be treated like sex offenders,” says The Western Journal‘s C. Douglas Golden. “Any society that does this has lost its way entirely.”

Sources for this article include:

WesternJournal.com

NaturalNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-12-same-drugs-chemically-castrate-pedophiles-children-trans.html