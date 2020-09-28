San Diego Hate Crime At St. Peters Chaldean Catholic Cathedral In El Cajon





Sep 26, 2020

SAN DIEGO HATE CRIME ALERT!!! Someone spray painted the St Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral in El Cajon last night. They included nazi symbols, white power, along with Biden and BLM. This is a setup to blame protesters. We do not spread hate or white supremacy in our movement and are accepting of all races and religions. THIS IS A HATEFUL ACT OF WHITE SUPREMACY. ‪El Cajon has one of the strongest Chaldean communities in the country. This is wrong, hateful, and disgusting. ‬Minnesota recently had a similar incident. This video is Originally from Reddit u/1ceDuck