San Francisco orders residents to shelter in place

CNN

San Francisco’s mayor is ordering residents to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor London Breed announced in a tweet that residents will be required to stay home starting at midnight, except for essential needs.

“The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible,” Breed said in a tweet.

This shelter in place order will not apply to necessary government functions and essential stores, Breed said.

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-03-16-20-intl-hnk/h_384abe81c03cb38e5d5dbb6845fd945a

