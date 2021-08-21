Posted: August 21, 2021 Categories: Videos San Francisco Residents, Businesses Gear Up for City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate NBC Bay Area Aug 20, 2021 For anyone planning to go out in the San Francisco, don’t forget to take a picture of your vaccine card or upload that state Q-R code. Cierra Johnson reports. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “San Francisco Residents, Businesses Gear Up for City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate”
Well if they don’t burn all these businesses to the ground and take their towns back
Then the sheep deserve there slavery and eugenics vaccines
Viral and disgusting, the media whores must All be brought to justice for their soulless roles in the first battles being waged; Propaganda!
DTTNWO means ALL OF THEM….!
The FDA is set to fully approve the Pfizer MRNA ‘vaccine’ on Monday, August 23rd. Anyone stupid enough to fall for this false assurance will join the mass extermination and genocide.
Sickening… F*ck anyones mandate!!! We do not have any mandates except our own … F*k you!! Who’s leads flying at me, oh it the pigs Gov.com Our we ready. I already lived a long time…. my grandchildren havent even had a chance to get started in life.
The San Francisco sissies won’t do a damn thing to fight against the mandate or anything else for that matter. They are a lost people. You’d be better off teaching common sense to a German Shepherd.