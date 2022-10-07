‘Sanctuary City’ NYC Mayor Declares State Of Emergency After Migrants Overwhelm Resources

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has declared a state of emergency after the ‘sanctuary city’ was unprepared to provide sanctuary to migrants arriving from Texas and elsewhere.

On Friday, Adams said that since April, at least 17,000 asylum seekers have been bused to NYC from other parts of the country – and claimed that many of the migrants didn’t realize they would end up in the Big Apple, Axios reports.

New York City officials have previously said they were not prepared to handle the influx of migrants. Adams requested federal assistance in August.

He said the city has received an average of five to six buses per day since September, with at least nine arriving on Thursday. -Axios

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” said Adams, adding “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bussed into New York City and simply dropped off without notice, coordination or care, and more are arriving everyday.”

MORE – NYC mayor: "It's not sustainable, and it's not right."pic.twitter.com/9fZCANQqET — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 7, 2022

“The majority are adults, who cannot legally work in this country. Many are families with school-age children. Some are in desperate need of serious medical care,” Adams continued. “We’re going to do what we have to do in New York, but we do need help to deal with this crisis that we’re facing.”

