Em SP muita gente na Paulista pedido Fora Dória. O governador mandou a Polícia Militar esvaziar a Avenida. Só que a PM parou e bateu continência para o povo.
Ordem inconstitucional não é para ser cumprida. Dória age contra a lei e a Constituição. Vai acabar sofrendo impeachment. pic.twitter.com/sQCwV5YEU8
— Roberto Jefferson (@blogdojefferson) May 24, 2020
One thought on “São Paulo governor told his police protestors and close the avenue. Police opened the avenue and saluted the people instead”
