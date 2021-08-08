On Saturday in Portland, antifa gathered to violently shut down a Christian group that gathered to pray. Antifa can be seen pulling apart the speaker equipment. An attendee told me children & families were attacked. Police were called but didn’t respond. pic.twitter.com/QvSCmu06B0
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021
A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021
A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021
3 thoughts on “Saturday in Portland”
The Christians didn’t fight back. Seems “martyr” is a synonym for coward. And then there’s the unlawful police who now know when to do nothing. Guess their new motto is “To protect and serve —> COMMUNISM!!!”
.
Well, well….You Righteous Children of the Lord, got an Opportunity to Turn the Other cheek! Well good for you, and you demonstrated it so well.
Another term for you would be Cuck, cowards…! A mirror of our whole society, you outnumber them and yet do not possess the “faith” to to charge them en mass, a little too busy filming them on your spy devices.
And yet, when you go report the crime and show your video evidence of the perpetrators to your local “Peace Officers”, (whom never responded to your original 911 calls) they will tell you there is Nothing you can do except file a stolen property report..
Ha ha fkn ha..
you ignorant fools…. this war will pass right by you and consume you all.
Yeah, and they didn’t even listen to their teacher’s directive to “take up a sword.” If we can get that message to majority Christians, they may come aboard. Wishful thinking?
.