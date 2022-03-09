Saudi, UAE Leaders Decline Calls with Joe Biden Amid Ukraine-Russia-Oil Crisis

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Another humiliation for Joe Biden.

Saudi and Emirati leaders rejected requested phone calls with Joe Biden amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict and oil crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The White House unsuccessfully tried to arrange calls between President Biden and the de facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the U.S. was working to build international support for Ukraine and contain a surge in oil prices, said Middle East and U.S. officials. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the U.A.E.’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan both declined U.S. requests to speak to Mr. Biden in recent weeks, the officials said, as Saudi and Emirati officials have become more vocal in recent weeks in their criticism of American policy in the Gulf. “There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen,“ said a U.S. official of the planned discussion between the Saudi Prince Mohammed and Mr. Biden. ”It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil].” Mr. Biden did speak with Prince Mohammed’s 86-year-old father, King Salman, on Feb. 9, when the two men reiterated their countries’ longstanding partnership. The U.A.E.’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the call between Mr. Biden and Sheikh Mohammed would be rescheduled.

The White House was planning on sending Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia this spring to beg them for more oil as he shuts down domestic pipelines and freezes new leases on drilling.

Now that Biden shut down access to oil drilling projects, pipelines and production projects in the US he is reaching out to America’s enemies to import oil and gas.

Biden’s advisors are currently in Venezuela begging the Marxist Maduro regime for oil.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also said buying oil from Iran is “on the table.”

Biden can’t even get Saudi and UAE leaders on the phone but he’s going to solve the oil crisis.

Gateway Pundit