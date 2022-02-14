Savage Arms say theft of 2,000 firearms involved shipping partner in Peterborough

Global News – by Greg Davis

Savage Arms, a firearm manufacturer just north of Peterborough, Ont., says a weekend theft of more than 2,000 firearms in the city involves its products.

In an email to Global News Peterborough sent around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Savage Arms president/CEO Al Kasper says the theft of a truck carrying firearms early Sunday involved a shipping partner of the company based in Lakefield, the village located about 15 kilometres north of the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the theft occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday from a yard at a trucking company on Parkhill Road East in Peterborough. Police said the truck was carrying more than 2,000 firearms with clips but no ammunition was taken.

“The incident involved Savage Arms products,” Kasper said. “Strict security measures were in place and local authorities were notified immediately and are leading the active investigation.”

Neither Kasper nor police stated what type of firearms or truck were stolen. Police described it as an “isolated incident.”

“Given the active nature of the case, we will not comment further at this time,” Kasper said.

Savage Arms marked its 50th anniversary in 2019 and employs up to 240 people. The company has said its plant builds 700 rifles a day and can make 370,000 units per year, specializing in shotguns, handguns and more.

City police say other law enforcement agencies across Ontario have been notified of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Penney at the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

