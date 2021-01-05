Posted: January 4, 2021 Categories: Pics Say Hello To My Little Sentries Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Say Hello To My Little Sentries”
Hey Hal is that Scotch highland cow in back a kyloe ?
That I don’t know. All I know is they are Highlanders, and I call him Mr. Black. I’ll ask when I get the chance.
They are not mine, I take care of them.
Funny, I get along better with animals than people.
Sure glad they like me. 🙂
Are they bull guards?
You could say that.
They know there’s corn here, so they stop by often.
Seemed a good idea to me. 🙂
Hal’s tactical tip of the day.