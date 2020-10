Scandinavian Neo-Nazis, Anti-Semitic Groups Target Jews!





“Members of the antisemitic and racist Nordic Resistance Movement launched a campaign of propaganda and harassment against Jews in at least 20 cities in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland, according to reports. They chose Yom Kippur, the most solemn holiday in the Jewish religious calendar, to launch the coordinated action which has invited condemnation and calls for legal action. RT’s Peter Oliver reports.”