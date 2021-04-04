Former U.S. Congressman Joe Scarborough just went on a rabid rant against anti vaxxers and those who oppose mandatory vaccine passports:
.@JoeNBC freaks out on “moron,” “idiot,” “lunatic" Americans who oppose vaccine passports: “Our government, our sports teams, our concert promoters damned well better put together something where you can show your vaccine receipt." pic.twitter.com/QA6Ue5XJVm
Scarborough blasts Americans skeptical of vaccine passports as opposing the teachings of Jesus Christ: "The selfishness is incredible. The stupidity is incredible … If you still believe in God, maybe get on your knees and pray … You’re going out of your way to kill people.” pic.twitter.com/YCAQ70ca31
Yet on June 22, 2005, Scarborough had a very interesting televised discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in which Scarborough declared: “There’s no doubt in my mind…We are going to find out Thimerosal causes, in my opinion, autism.
Scarborough added, “Politicians like to get reelected. Why are they sitting back — if our children are being poisoned, if the science is there. Why are they sitting back and letting our children be poisoned?
Scarborough ended the segment praising RFK Jr.:
“And let’s get you running for a public office. I will defend your honor whenever any Republican says anything nasty.”
Watch the video below and read the entire transcript here:
A coverup for a cause of Autism?
RFK Jr. explans how ingredient in vaccines may have contributed to spread
June 22, 2005, 8:04 AM PDT
What changed, shady Joe?
Happy Easter! 😇🙏🏻
2 thoughts on “Scarborough on Vax, Then & Now”
I hate this POS, goddamn traitor, and that useless commie kiss ass skank he cheated on his first wife with.
So he goes from being an honest progressive leftist (in a time of Paul Wellstone who opposed the Iraq War and was whacked for it…see WinterWatch for more details) to craving minion of evil “leftist” who now hates whites and the working class… in other words, he also went the route of Rachel MadCow (aka Maddow) who had opposed the Iraq War and supported the working class back in that same time frame. As with today’s entertainers, they “sold their souls to the devil” (or rather, the powers that be criminal psycho elites).