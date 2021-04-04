Scarborough on Vax, Then & Now

Former U.S. Congressman Joe Scarborough just went on a rabid rant against anti vaxxers and those who oppose mandatory vaccine passports:

.@JoeNBC freaks out on “moron,” “idiot,” “lunatic" Americans who oppose vaccine passports: “Our government, our sports teams, our concert promoters damned well better put together something where you can show your vaccine receipt." pic.twitter.com/QA6Ue5XJVm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 30, 2021

Scarborough blasts Americans skeptical of vaccine passports as opposing the teachings of Jesus Christ: "The selfishness is incredible. The stupidity is incredible … If you still believe in God, maybe get on your knees and pray … You’re going out of your way to kill people.” pic.twitter.com/YCAQ70ca31 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 30, 2021

Yet on June 22, 2005, Scarborough had a very interesting televised discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in which Scarborough declared: “There’s no doubt in my mind…We are going to find out Thimerosal causes, in my opinion, autism.

Scarborough added, “Politicians like to get reelected. Why are they sitting back — if our children are being poisoned, if the science is there. Why are they sitting back and letting our children be poisoned?

Scarborough ended the segment praising RFK Jr.:

“And let’s get you running for a public office. I will defend your honor whenever any Republican says anything nasty.”

Watch the video below and read the entire transcript here:

A coverup for a cause of Autism?

RFK Jr. explans how ingredient in vaccines may have contributed to spread

June 22, 2005, 8:04 AM PDT

What changed, shady Joe?

Happy Easter! 😇🙏🏻

