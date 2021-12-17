School District in New York Sends out Email Warning Parents of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Students Grades K-12

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Eastport-South Manor Central School District (ESM) in Suffolk County, New York sent out an email to all parents informing them about the new physician in their district. The new hiring was part of the new regulations regarding Sudden Cardiac Arrest of students Grades K- 12.

The Gateway Pundit obtained a copy of the email where the ESM stated that there’s a new regulation where all districts are now required to ensure that nurses and coaches can address the treatment and monitoring of students who exhibit signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest.

In addition, districts are required to make sure that all staff are aware of the warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest and what to do if a person experiences sudden cardiac arrest, the email continued.

A concerned parent reached out to The Gateway Pundit saying that the email is very suspicious, considering New York is very close to mandating the COVID shot for students to attend school.

“I find it disturbing that they are now bringing on the new medical staff who specialize in sudden cardiac arrest. Considering we are seeing a lot of adolescents and athletes dying days after getting their COVID shots, it seems they are preparing for this.”

Here’s the excerpt from the email:

Dear ESM Community, The district is very pleased to introduce our new district doctor, Melina Khwaja, MD. Dr. Khwaja is an Emergency Medicine Board Certified Physician with over 10 years’ experience as an attending at University Hospital at Stony Brook treating patients, teaching, and supervising medical students and residents. Currently, Dr. Khwaja is the owner and operator of independent urgent care centers in West Babylon and Manorville, NY. Dr. Khwaja has already spent a great deal of time working with our school nurses to improve our systems, practices and to implement all new required regulations. One such effort has to do with new regulations regarding Sudden Cardiac Arrest. All districts are now required to ensure that nurses and coaches can address the treatment and monitoring of students who exhibit signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest. In addition, districts are required to make sure that all staff are aware of the warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest and what to do if a person experiences sudden cardiac arrest. Please see the attached information on Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The attached health survey is necessary for our medical staff to complete student physicals. To ensure that our medical staff have the necessary cardiac health information for all students, we ask that you please complete the attached student health survey and send it to your child’s school nurse. Even if your child has already had their annual physical, and you have provided the school with that information, please complete the first section of the attached form to provide the school nurse with the additional student health history regarding sudden cardiac arrest. December 31, 2021, is the deadline for school physicals. If your child has not already had their annual physical, we will be providing student physicals during the week of Jan 10-14.

In November, the ESM’s Board of Education releases a statement addressed to Gov. Hochul stating that they oppose mandatory vaccination for kids.

As a school district, we adamantly oppose such a mandate for our students and believe the decision to vaccinate a child should be left to their individual family in consultation with their health care provider. A sweeping mandate to inoculate all school-aged children with the COVID-19 vaccine is an overreach of power and will leave polarizing effects across our great state.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the school district for a comment. We will update the article as we receive additional details.

Gateway Pundit