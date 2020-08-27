School District Mandates Bluetooth Equipped Temperature Armbands for Students and Staff

Activist Post – by BN Frank

Health warnings about exposure to wireless radiation – Bluetooth, cell phones, and WiFi – are NOT new. There is plenty of research that has determined exposure is harmful.

For the last several years, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health experts have warned that children are more vulnerable to exposure. Risks include increased cancer, reduced immunity, “Microwave Sickness”, and much more. This is why schools worldwide have replaced WiFi with wired internet.

Unfortunately, because of coronavirus concerns, one New Jersey school district is requiring students and staff to increase their exposure by wearing Bluetooth-equipped temperature armbands. Sounds like a lawsuit in the making.

From Pix11:

BUTLER, N.J. — As school administrators across New Jersey prepare to reopen buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least one district plans to require students and staff to wear temperature-reading armbands.

The requirement was outlined as part of the Butler School District’s 2020-2021 School Restart and Recovery Plan.

In addition to the purchase of no-contact thermometers for school nurses, the district purchased armbands that will provide daily temperature readings and reports for nurses, who will be able to track wellness patterns in the district.

The armband, made by Accwell, attaches to the upper arm. It has an adjustable Velcro strap and is made of polyester.

Students and staff will be required to wear the armbands at all times while on school grounds, according to the district plan. They will also be responsible for charging the armbands and bringing them to and from school each day.

Students who arrive at school without an armband will not be allowed to enter their classroom, according to the district plan.

If an armband is broken or lost, the student’s parent or guardian will be required to purchase a replacement. The child will not be allowed back into school buildings until they have a replacement armband, according to the plan.

The cost of replacing an armband was not immediately clear.

The district also purchased thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment for students and staff, including 10,000 masks.