Science Fellow

Nov 25, 2022

Scientists Bring Ancient ‘Zombie Viruses’ Back to Life From Siberian Permafrost. The youngest of frozen viruses was frozen for 27,000 years, while the oldest one was frozen for 48,500 years. That made it the most ancient virus resuscitated so far. The 48,500-year-old is amoeba virus.