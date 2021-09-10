Scottsdale Police Arrest Innocent Woman For Asking For Help – Forced Blood Draw – Earning The Hate


ThinkLikeACop

September 8th, 2021.

A very egregious Arrest and abuse of gov power with NO ACCOUNTABILITY. This woman was a victim of a came and then the cops ignored evidence, arrested her, did a FORCED BLOOD DRAW, blamed her because they missed her vein during blood draw, strip searched and ignored evidence that PROVED SHE DID NOT COMMIT THE CRIME. OUTFREAKINGRAGEOUS!

A Valley woman is accusing Scottsdale police and some of its officers of wrongfully arresting and mistreating her. Yesse Garcia says she was accused of a hit and run, even though she says there is surveillance video showing she wasn’t behind the wheel.

