Scottsdale School Board President Linked to Trove of Private Information on Parents Removed from Position

Human Events

A school board member in Arizona’s Scottsdale Unified School District was removed from his position as president after parents uncovered an online “dossier” of personal information about several outspoken parents.

As previously reported by Human Events News, parents in the Scottsdale Unified School District discovered that one school board member had editing access to a Google Drive that held a trove of personal information about several outspoken parents including pictures, social security numbers, financial records and a divorce proceeding.

Kim Stafford, a mother, discovered the Google Drive link when school board president Jann-Michael Greenburg sent her an email accusing her of “anti-Semitic” comments against George Soros. Greenburg sent Stafford a screenshot of his desktop, which included the since-deleted Drive.

The drive was available to anyone who had the link.

Stafford shared the link, which included pictures of her 8- and 10-year-old daughters, with her friends and family.

Parents described the drive as an “online dossier.” The folders were labeled “SUSD Wackos,” “Press Conference Psychos” and “Anti-Mask Lunatics,” just to name a few. Within the folder “Press Conference Psychos,” there was a video of parents calmly holding signs that read “CRT is Racist” and “SUSD We Demand Transparency.”

The district’s governing board held a special meeting on November 15 to address the role that Greenburg played in the creation of the “dossier.” He was accused of reviewing and accessing the dossier and his father, Mark, was accused of creating and maintaining it, per the Daily Caller.

During the board meeting, Greenburg said people reacted “hastily” to the “dossier” and urged his board members not to remove him from his position until an investigation was complete. He alleged that “bad actors” appear to be “involved” in the situation.

Board member Libby Hart-Wells called for Greenburg’s removal, and the board voted 4 to 1 to remove him.

Board member Patty Beckman was nominated to serve as president for the remainder of Greenburg’s term, which is set to expire in January.

The district promised to hire a forensic investigator to “determine if any school resources were used to compile, access or modify the private dossier allegedly created and maintained in a Google Drive folder by Mark Greenburg, the father of SUSD Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg, and shared by the latter.”

