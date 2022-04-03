SCOTUS cases show Americans ‘one vote away’ from losing fundamental rights: Sen. Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Supreme Court decisions put Americans on the cusp of losing “fundamental rights” Sunday on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“Over and over again, the big landmark cases are 5-4,” he told host Mark Levin. “We’re one vote away on issue after issue after issue from losing our fundamental rights.”

District of Columbia v. Heller, “the landmark case upholding the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” was decided by a 5-4 margin, Cruz noted.

There is a 100% chance that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would vote to reverse the Heller decision, Cruz said. He also put the odds at “100%” for Judge Jackson’s vote to overturn the death penalty.

“At the end of the day, when you have senators who say they don’t support abolishing the police, when you vote to confirm justices [who] will release violent criminals and endanger our communities, then you are supporting abolishing the police, and repealing the Second Amendment, and taking away our free speech rights, and taking away our religious liberty rights.”

“You are supporting that kind of radical agenda,” he added.

Levin called Jackson “totally predictable” and “the hard Left of the judiciary in this country.”

The Fox News host said he has not heard any Democratic senator speak out against her.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — one of the “so-called ‘moderates’” — endorsed Jackson, Levin reported.

“A couple of Republican senators are on the fence” and Sen. Susan Collins will vote for her, he continued.

Levin called her an “extremist,” saying the public has “a right to conclude” that the senators who vote for Jackson are “weak on these very same subjects” as the judge.

