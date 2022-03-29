There will be millions of posts and thousands of memes about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock.
If we put a fraction of that energy into exposing the current genocide in Yemen instead of feeding drama and distraction we could evolve as a species but most aren't ready for that yet.
— Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) March 28, 2022
Posted: March 29, 2022
Categories: News
One thought on “Screwed up priorities”
I saw a good meme one time.. a picture of NFL fans all decked out painted up and screaming at a football game and caption said.. just imagine if we were half as excited or serious about our Freedom??