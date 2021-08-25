Dakota News Now – by Austin Goss
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court is weighing whether to unseal a search warrant and affidavits in an investigation into billionaire banker-turned-philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for possible possession of child pornography.
Attorneys for the national media outlet ProPublica, and Sioux Falls Argus Leader argued that the records should be made publicly available, understanding that certain redactions would be necessary. However, attorney Marty Jackley argued that the records should not be released, given that Sanford was incorrectly listed as a defendant.
The court documents are sealed and refer to Sanford only as “an implicated individual.” Neither sides attorneys named Sanford as they made their arguments to the court Tuesday.
However, sources briefed on the case told Dakota News Now that the hearing involved Sanford and a legal effort to unseal court records in the investigation.
Worth over $2 billion dollars, Sanford is currently the richest man in South Dakota. Through his wealth and philanthropy efforts, the Sanford name has become synonymous with various brands and buildings across the region.
Last year, South Dakota investigators received information that an electronic device registered in Sanford’s name had sent, received, or downloaded child pornography. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg determined that there was enough evidence to charge Sanford in the case, but opted to defer to federal prosecutors because the case spanned across many states.
No timetable has been determined as to when a decision in this case will be made.
2 thoughts on “SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford”
‘In October 2020, Intermountain Healthcare and Sanford Health signed an intent to merge. The merger would make Sanford Health a subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare with the resulting system consisting of 70 hospitals with 89,000 employees.’
‘Sanford Health includes 44 hospitals, 482 clinics and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries – and employs nearly 50,000 individuals. Sanford is integrated in many of the communities it serves across its expansive footprint of more than 250,000 square miles.’
Sanford is mandating kill shots for employees at the Fargo medical center as I am sure others as well.
This boy is protected
Yep.
In Sewer Falls even the statues of his likeness are protected.
There’s even a statue where he’s playing with children.
Also, check out the header at the news site.
ABC, NBC, and FOX.