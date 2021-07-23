Sean Penn won’t return to ‘Gaslit’ set unless all cast and crew receive Covid vaccinations

CNN

Sean Penn will not return to the set of his new show “Gaslit” until the entire cast and crew have received Covid vaccinations, the star’s representative confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Penn plays the role of Attorney General John Mitchell in the political drama, which is a modern-day take on the Watergate scandal. Julia Roberts portrays John’s wife Martha in the show, which is due to air on Starz later this year.

Deadline reported on Thursday that Penn issued the ultimatum because the 60-year-old star was not satisfied with the vaccination requirements imposed by NBCUniversal, the studio behind his latest production.