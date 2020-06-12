Seattle “Autonomous Zone” Now Has A “Heavily-Armed” Warlord As Crime Spikes 300%

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Update (1630ET): CHAZ hasn’t even been around a week and crime is up 300% in the area according to Seattle police chief Carmen Best:

SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF SAYS CRIME IS +300% IN CHAZ

SINCE THE POLICE ABANDONED THE AREA

pic.twitter.com/0Bbyuu0KZB — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 11, 2020

But yes, let’s disband the police and let the locals figure it out.

