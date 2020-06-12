Seattle “Autonomous Zone” Now Has A “Heavily-Armed” Warlord As Crime Spikes 300%

Update (1630ET): CHAZ hasn’t even been around a week and crime is up 300% in the area according to Seattle police chief Carmen Best:
SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF SAYS CRIME IS +300% IN CHAZ
SINCE THE POLICE ABANDONED THE AREA
pic.twitter.com/0Bbyuu0KZB
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 11, 2020
But yes, let’s disband the police and let the locals figure it out.
Perfection pic.twitter.com/fH56743ELH
— Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) June 11, 2020
— CPrice (@CPriceDenver) June 11, 2020
Read the rest here: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/seattle-autonomous-zone-now-has-heavily-armed-warlord-governor-clueless