After passing the "Amazon Tax," Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant went on this unhinged rant.

She threatens to seize control of the Fortune 500 and overthrow the "racist, sexist, violent, utterly bankrupt system of capitalism."

If you oppose her? "We are coming for you." pic.twitter.com/2L17D6wScp

— Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2020