Seattle Cop Placed On Administrative Leave After Bill Of Rights Video Goes Viral

Daily Caller – by Nicholas Elias

Port of Seattle Police Officer and Special Forces veteran Greg Anderson was reportedly removed from his position after his video about police officers allegedly abusing their power went viral.

In an update video posted Monday to his Instagram, Anderson says he has been terminated from the Port of Seattle Police Department and is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Port of Seattle Police Department confirmed Anderson’s suspension in a statement posted on their website that reads in part, “Officer Greg Anderson is on paid administrative leave while we look into allegations that he violated our policy on the use of social media.”

Anderson posted the video May 5, addressing his concerns with police officers across the country enforcing quarantine orders administered by state and local governments.

“I’ve seen officers nationwide enforcing tyrannical orders against the people and I’m hoping it’s the minority of officers, but I’m not sure anymore,” said Anderson in the video that now has over 600,000 views on his Instagram account.

“We don’t get to violate someone’s constitutional rights because somebody in our chain of command tells us otherwise,” he added.

Anderson says he was informed by the department and his union that the reason for termination was due to insubordination for refusing to take down his Instagram video.

“I had received a message from command saying, ‘Wow Greg, what a powerful message. We agree with that 100 percent, well done,’ and that was a relief for me,” said Anderson. “Fast forward three hours later I get another phone call from my command, ‘Hey Greg, the video is up to 400,000 views, it’s time to pull the plug on this thing.’”

The officer who filmed this viral video has been reportedly placed on administrative leave pending investigation. He has been told it will "result in termination due to it being an insubordination charge for refusing to take down the video." Is this what America now stands for? pic.twitter.com/6zh1DaHHj2 — PragerU (@prageru) May 11, 2020

“I have three little kids, I have this house, I have another house,” said Anderson. “I cannot afford to lose my job.” A friend of Anderson created a GoFundMe page Monday for Anderson’s legal action and any unforeseen expenses as a result of the termination. As of now, the page has raised over $200,000.

The Daily Caller reached out for a comment from the Port of Seattle Police Department, but they have not yet responded.

