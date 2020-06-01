Seattle cop removes colleague’s knee from protester’s neck, video shows

New York Post – by Jackie Salo

New video shows a Seattle cop stop his colleague from using his knee to pin a protester by the neck during demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd — who died after being restrained in the same manner.

Journalist Matt McKnight shared footage Saturday night of two officers tackling a white protester to the ground outside of a T-Mobile store.

In the clip on Twitter, one of the officers can be seen kneeling on the neck of the man despite repeated cries from multiple protesters.

“Get your f–king knee off his neck,” one of the bystanders could be heard shouting.

The cop kept his knee on the man’s neck for about 13 seconds before the other officer grabs his colleague’s knee and drags it off, video shows.

McKnight said the police were responding to reports of looting at the T-Mobile store, but it’s unclear why the man was under arrest.

Moments before the arrest, the same officer who put his knee on the man appears to be seen in another video kneeling on the neck of a different protester.

Video shows the cop remove his knee from the other man’s neck when he sees the first protester sprinting and goes to tackle him.

The Seattle Police Department didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

https://nypost.com/2020/05/31/seattle-cop-removes-colleagues-knee-from-protesters-neck-video/