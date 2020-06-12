Seattle Councilwoman Says Warlord-Controlled CHAZ Should Remain In Public Hands

A Seattle Councilwoman says the six-block, warlord-controlled ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ (CHAZ) should permanently remain in the hands of the public, according to Komo News.

Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, who embedded herself in the front lines of Seattle’s BLM protests over George Floyd’s death – a black man who died after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes – says she plans to introduce legislation which would officially convert the neighborhood into a ‘community center for restorative justice.

Our movement needs to urgently ensure East Precinct is not handed back to police, but is turned over permanently into community control. My office is bringing legislation to convert East Precinct into a community center for restorative justice. https://t.co/YGSOG0MXU3 — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 12, 2020

On Tuesday evening, Sawant opened the doors to City Hall, allowing over a thousand protesters inside who loudly demanded that Seattle defund the police department and ban the use of chemicals such as tear gas. The protesters also called for the immediate resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The Seattle PD are currently working to broker a deal with protesters, who have controlled CHAZ since Tuesday after clashing with police over the weekend – resulting in the evacuation of a police precinct and a National Guard pullout.

In less than a week, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says crime has already spiked 300%, and that “Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we’re not able to get to [them].”

Seattle Police Chief: "Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we're not able to get to [them]." #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, homeless people ended up stealing the food brought in to support the hungry protesters, and “heavily armed” soundcloud rapper (and AirBnB superhost) Raz Simone has taken over as the autonomous zone’s resident warlord with his crew.

Not everyone’s a fan of Kshama’s plan…

I've always been your supporter, but this is insane and criminal. No one has elected those people. This is a coup done by thugs who created anarchy and chaos and who are now terrorizing many people who live there. — Marina Tonkonogy (@TherapyCG) June 12, 2020

