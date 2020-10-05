Seattle rioters launch firecrackers INSIDE Starbucks after smashing storefront

RT

A group of activists attacked a Starbucks in Seattle, shattering the coffee shop’s windows and then setting off fireworks inside the building. Police arrived at the scene and ordered the rioters to disperse.

Black-clad protesters threw rocks and other projectiles at the business, while others used implements to destroy the windowed storefront. Video footage shows rioters lighting firecrackers and tossing them into the building. Several loud explosions can be heard as members of the mob cheer. The Starbucks was also sprayed with anti-police graffiti.

Law enforcement moved in and declared the protest a riot, warning the crowd to leave the area or face arrest. Police mounted on bicycles pushed the protesters back while demonstrators formed a wall of shields as they retreated down the street.

https://twitter.com/KatieDaviscourt/status/1312612207662829568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1312612207662829568%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fusa%2F502488-seattle-rioters-attack-starbucks-video%2F

Seattle police posted photographs of other acts of vandalism carried out across the city on Saturday night. Authorities said that “multiple arrests” were made after “explosives” were thrown at officers.

This isn’t the first time that the popular coffee chain has been targeted by Seattle rioters. In July, a different Starbucks in the city was trashed by a mob.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists have held numerous protests in Seattle, with many of the demonstrations descending into property destruction and violence.

The city briefly became the home of the infamous CHAZ/CHOP “autonomous zone”, which was shut down after widespread lawlessness and violence in the protester-controlled area resulted in several deaths.

https://www.rt.com/usa/502488-seattle-rioters-attack-starbucks-video/