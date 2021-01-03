Seattle’s virtual New Year’s at the Needle show welcomes 2021

KING 5 Evening rang in 2021 in Seattle with “New Year’s at the Needle.” The show featured a first-ever virtual display from the Space Needle. The virtual display, which a Seattle-based entrepreneur helped develop, used sky-mapping technology and video footage to create a digital artistic presentation.

Due to the pandemic, there were not any in-person events at the Space Needle this year, so viewers watched the display safely from their own homes.