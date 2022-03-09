‘Secret Ink & Tiny Sensors’: Bill Gates Predicts New Biotechnology That May Oust Smartphones

The electronic tattoos, created in line with a biotechnology-based technique, would analyze and collect biometric data from the human body.

According to the investor and philanthropist, the developer achieves this by using a tattoo ink made of conductive paint.

Chaotic Moon’s tattoo kit, which released its first prototype in 2015, will upload data related to the wearer’s health and environment rather like an Apple Watch, subsequently sending it to any device, offering seamless integration with the cloud to store documents. The tattoo itself, still in the development phase, will be applied temporarily onto the skin.

Its tiny sensors and trackers will send and receive information via a special ink able to conduct electricity.

As to the data that this tattoo will store, at this stage there has been talk of medical and sports information. Thus, the electronic tattoos could potentially enable prevention of disease outbreaks. If the wearer displays any signs of fever or other illness, they will be notified immediately. A function is envisaged to even notify one’s preferred doctor.

Daily activities could be monitored via the tattoo, and the creators are purportedly working on a way to store one’s medical documents in a digital format that can be accessed anywhere anytime.