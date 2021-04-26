Secretary of Homeland Security announces an internal review “to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the Department of Homeland Security.”

2 thoughts on “Secretary of Homeland Security announces an internal review “to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the Department of Homeland Security.”

  1. It sounds like DHS is eating away at itself now.

    By the way, why do they continue to call it the “Biden-Harris Administration”?

    I didn’t know we had two presidents in this country. I thought a country could only have one. I’m confused.

