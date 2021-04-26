Posted: April 26, 2021 Categories: Pics Secretary of Homeland Security announces an internal review “to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the Department of Homeland Security.” https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1386773151867150337 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Secretary of Homeland Security announces an internal review “to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the Department of Homeland Security.””
It sounds like DHS is eating away at itself now.
By the way, why do they continue to call it the “Biden-Harris Administration”?
I didn’t know we had two presidents in this country. I thought a country could only have one. I’m confused.
Yes, they will be re-naming the agency to; “The Department of Redundancy Department”.