May 23, 2015 Most of us don’t realize that our actions and attitudes put us unintentionally in debt and uncompensated servitude as we blindly attempt to conform to external agendas promulgated by media, government and corporations. This video exposes some of the mechanisms of mass control. This video challenges men, women, workers, managers, executives, consumers and debt slaves into examining their most fundamental presumptions about their place and purpose in society.