Sep 15, 2020
Ryzaa Torres posted this video to Facebook showing a white male lean down and light a tree in the yard on fire with a lighter. There were adults and children in the house at the time. The tree was quickly put our, however, the white male got away.
2 thoughts on “Security Camera Catches Man Light Tree on Fire In Kelso, WA”
Total evidence people are setting the fires.
If you look carefully you can see this is not a “white male” setting the fire. Regardless of color, these fires are being deliberately set.