See what do-it-yourself coronavirus testing looks like at N.J. Walmarts

MSN

At the start pf the pandemic, coronavirus testing involved driving to one of a handful of testing sites across the state, and having a doctor or nurse place a swab far up your nostril. Then, you’d wait up to a week for results.

As of Friday, Walmart has 180 active testing sites in 27 states, including seven in New Jersey.

Friday morning, the process went smoothly as the first cars began arriving at a sectioned-off area of the parking lot at the Burlington Walmart.

Participants had appointments and wore masks as they drove through checkpoints to verify their ID and eligibility, pressing their paperwork against closed car windows and reading instructions held by technicians on the other side.

At the next stop, they rolled down their windows enough to receive their test packet from someone standing at a safe distance using a pick-up grabber tool.

A Walmart pharmacist made sure the test was taken correctly.

Then, they drove off to drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

In a press release, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressed gratitude for the partnership with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics.

Read the rest and see the pics here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/see-what-do-it-yourself-coronavirus-testing-looks-like-at-n-j-walmarts/ar-BB14wWG5?ocid=hplocalnews