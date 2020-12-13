Self-proclaimed ‘private attorney general’ sentenced to 20 years for what feds call ‘mortgage debt reduction scheme’

7 News Miami

(WSVN) – The run is over for a former South Florida man who believed he was above the law. He’s now facing decades behind bars. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates.

It was 2015 when 7News viewers were introduced to Anthony Williams. That’s when longtime investigative reporter Carmel Cafiero first met with Williams at this Cooper City home.

Williams wanted to talk to Carmel about her story on sovereign citizens, people who falsely believe they’re immune to laws, like paying taxes or having a driver’s license.

Carmel Cafiero: “Do you have a driver’s license?”

Anthony Williams: “No, I do not.”

Carmel Cafiero: “Have you been ticketed?”

Anthony Williams: “Yes, I have.”

Although Williams said he was not a sovereign citizen, he carried a “Special Police” badge and called himself a “private attorney general,” which is common among people in the movement.

Read the rest here: https://wsvn.com/news/investigations/self-proclaimed-private-attorney-general-sentenced-to-20-years-for-what-feds-call-mortgage-debt-reduction-scheme/