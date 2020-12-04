Sen. Josh Hawley Does Nothing to Oppose Big Tech Visa Giveaway for Indian Nationals

Big League Politics – by Shane Trejo

Yesterday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was able to pass S. 386 with unanimous consent in the Senate. The legislation is a green card giveaway lobbied for by Big Tech that will flood America with cheap Indian labor and displace native workers.

Lee has been exposed as a lawmaker who is in the back pocket of Silicon Valley monopolists at war with the Bill of Rights and Constitution:

While it is expected that Lee would completely sell America out, the silence from his colleagues who have claimed to vehemently oppose Big Tech has been far more suspicious. The unwillingness of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to oppose the measure has caused him to lose credibility among the populist “America First” base.

.@HawleyMO built his entire reputation as the Republican who wants to take on big tech. He couldn't even must up an objection against a bill that gives them a mass amount of cheap labor. https://t.co/nzhHwXtIir — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 2, 2020

It's been a day and @HawleyMO still hasn't said anything about S. 386. Next time he says he's fighting against Big Tech, don't believe him — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 3, 2020

Big League Politics reported on how not one GOP senator had the courage to offer opposition to Lee’s big government giveaway to third-world foreigners at the behest of tech corporations who hate free speech:

