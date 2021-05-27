Published May 26, 2021
Senator Mike Lee just hammered Biden ATF nominee David Chipman for his past “utterly condescending” words about first time gun owners.
One thought on “Sen. Mike Lee Goes Full Sun Tzu Against Biden ATF Nominee, Reads His Own Words Back to Him”
here’s more circus:
https://rumble.com/vhoyur-biden-atf-nominee-looks-like-deer-in-the-headlights-as-sen.-kennedy-humilia.html