Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Highlands area home vandalized with spray paint

WLKY

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Highlands area home was vandalized early Saturday morning.

Numerous messages were written on the home using red and white spray paint. The phrase “Where’s my money” was tagged on the front door along with other messages on the porch. The message seems to be a response to the proposed $2,000 stimulus check increase that was blocked by Sen. McConnell in December.

Hours after Senator Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s home in the highlands was vandalized with graffiti, two groups showed up in front of his home to protest.

“$600 is not even rent, that’s not rent,” said a Louisville activist who goes by the name, Speak 4 Streets.

“I’m not happy with Mitch McConnell one bit. I’m fired up at him, that’s why I organized this event. Mitch McConnell needs to stand up and stand for the constitution,” said Damon Beckley, with the group DC Under Siege.

His protest has been planned for weeks – he says its fueled by McConnell not doing enough in his eyes.

“This is a travesty and this country has to overcome the criminals that are in Washington, D.C,” Beckley told WLKY.

The rest of McConnell’s home was not damaged. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident happened around 5 a.m. There are currently no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Senator McConnell sent this statement to WLKY:

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not.

“This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.

“My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

“I’m not out here to say F them or F this, I’m out here for the $2,000. We got robbed out of our $2,000 and this man is a millionaire,” said Streets. “People are struggling. People have to live in their cars, people don’t have a job,” Streets told WLKY.

While both sides agree they don’t always see eye to eye on political issues, they condemn this type of crime.

“I’m not surprised the man’s door got spray-painted. I didn’t do it but somebody did and they were mad enough to walk on private property and do that,” said Beckley.

“People got you in office so fend for the people, care about the people,” said Streets.

In other news, vandals spray-painted the garage of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco property overnight, according to reports. Photos suggested the spray-painted words instructed her to “cancel rent.”

https://www.wlky.com/article/sen-mitch-mcconnells-louisville-home-defaced-with-spray-paint/35110514