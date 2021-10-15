Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) introduces legislation to BLOCK interstate travel checkpoints the Biden Regime is trying to set up with SS/Marxist vaccine passport requirements

Yes, there are a handful of Senators and Representatives who still care about the Republic and didn’t just ‘join’ Congress for the money, power and control. Take for instance Senator Rick Scott from Florida, who has the guts and the love for America to stand in the way of the most tyrannical regime the USA has ever experienced on our own turf.

Are you ready for state troopers, FEMA’s SS goons, HHS thugs, National Guard boots (NATO mercenaries) and DHS troops to stop your automobile between US states to check you (and any kids you have) for updated vaccine passports proving you’ve had several clot shots, proving your government-issued gene therapy medication is up to date?

“May I see your vaccine papers sir/ma’am? … I see you and your wife have NOT had your Covid booster shots yet and that your 4-year old twins are not vaccinated at all. I’m going to need you to step out of the vehicle and put your hands on the hood.” Sen. Rick Scott knows this is what’s next for America under the CCP/CDC/Biden Regime, so he has introduced a 3-page landmark piece of legislation that would roadblock (pun intended) future road blocks all over American roads, preventing the non-vaccinated from traveling from state to state, but that’s not all.

The legislation, titled the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act lays out how it would prevent all kinds of illegal travel interrogations by the Department of Transportation, Amtrak, Surface Transportation Board, TSA, NTSB, Federal Maritime Commission, and the Department of Commerce. See what’s happening here? The Biden Regime is about to set up Nazi vaccine passport police everywhere, to stop automobiles, commerce trucks, boats, trains, buses, planes, everything.

All interstate commerce, plus foreign and domestic travel rights for the USA are on the chopping block right now

The “conspiracy theorists” have been proven right once again. The Democrats want to wreck America with socialism and communism, and it’s on full display right now. The insidious Diane Feinstein, Senator in California, and New York House of Representatives Democrat Ritchie Torres, have both introduced national legislation to REQUIRE vaccine (Nazi) passports for all foreign and domestic air travel. Let that sink in for a minute.

That means the CDC could require Covid booster shots monthly if they want to, and every “fully vaccinated” person, or partially vaccinated person, or unvaccinated American will have NO rights to travel without getting blood-clotting, gene therapy injections every 30 days, or whatever vaccine regimen Fauci demands.

Of course, this Marxist aggression and communist-style domestic terrorism is dubbed the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act, because government-hosted terrorism by forced toxic medication is always for the “greater good,” as Hitler told us.

The only ‘opt-out’ of clot shot injections regularly would be if somehow American citizens could prove a negative result on a PCR test (which tests positive for every cold, flu, virus, bacterial infection as Covid) 2 days prior to and during every 3 days of travel, or somehow prove with “Documentation of Recovery” that they caught Covid, beat it, fully recovered, and still don’t have it now. That is literally IMPOSSIBLE when the PCR test will say positive, since they can’t determine how old one’s antibodies are (so they just say “positive” meaning you could have beat Covid an entire year ago but it sounds like you have it right now).

Florida’s Senator Rick Scott believes vaccination is a matter of informed consent, not some medical regulation used for government tyranny and nanny police state rule

Now, immediately, the mass media and vaccine industrial complex would jump to call Senator Rick Scott “anti-vaxxer” and “anti-science,” except for the fact that he got the Covid vaccine himself. This does not fit the narrative that Fauci and the CDC want Americans following, which is that nobody has any rights whatsoever in America when it comes to supposedly preventing a bad case of the China Flu. Rick Scott is a true patriot who cares about American’s right to make their own medical choices. My body, my choice, right?

Sen. Rick Scott: “I got the COVID-19 vaccine, and encourage everyone who feels comfortable to get it too, but government has no business pushing mandates on the American people and our hardworking businesses.” He elaborated; “It’s the government’s job to inform Americans and then let every family make the right choices that will keep themselves, their businesses and their employees safe.”

In Israel, the Minister of Health got BUSTED by a hot microphone saying the vaccine passports have nothing to do with health or security, it’s all just a con to “pressure” everybody to get injected with the highly experimental, gene therapy Covid clot shots.

