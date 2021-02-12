Senate Bills Reignite Gun Control Debate

Senate Bill 301, scheduled for a public hearing Friday morning would ban magazines that carry more than ten bullets at a time.
It was introduced by State Senator Karl Rhoads, who tells KITV4 right now in Hawaii, “There are more guns than people.”
808 Gun Club reports to KITV4 they have sold more than two thousand guns to first-time buyers since the beginning of the pandemic.
With sales surging, Senator Rhoads is hoping more laws are implemented.
“The really large magazines, I don’t buy that it’s a self defense weapon, are you really going to fire 60 shots in the middle of the night defending your home when someone tries to break in?” Rhoads told KITV4.
Rhoads’ bill also expands the definitions of “Assault rifles,” and “assault pistols.”
Earlier this week, the Senate’s Judiciary Committee advanced a bill banning weapons with the capacity to fire fifty-caliber bullets.
“I don’t think a sniper rifle that can kill someone from a half a mile away should be in civilian hands, it’s a weapon of war,” Rhoads told KITV4.
Kevin O’Grady, attorney based in Honolulu who specializes in firearms cases, tells KITV4 he believes these bills to be infringing on rights granted in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
“The Second Amendment doesn’t protect just one round or ten rounds or thirty rounds it protects an individual’s right to defend themselves with the weapon of their choice ,” O’Grady tells KITV4.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hawaii has the fourth-fewest number of gun deaths per capita in the country.
“Part of the reason for that is because we have very strict gun protection laws they’re not the strictest in the country but they’re pretty close and at this point all we’re doing is filling in the pukas,” Sen. Rhoads explained.
Per non-profit Giffords Law Center, Hawaii has the fifth-strictest gun laws in the country. O’Grady believes they are too strict, and opposes any addition to them.
“There is no open carry, there is no concealed carry, so there is no way to effectively use your Second Amendment right outside of your home to defend yourself,” he tells KITV4.
The public hearing for Senate Bill 301 is scheduled for 9:15 am Friday.
https://www.kitv.com/story/43340275/senate-bills-reignite-gun-control-debate
