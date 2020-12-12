Senate overwhelmingly passes NDAA and here’s who voted against it

The Senate just passed the NDAA by a margin of 83-13, which is well above a veto-proof margin:

BREAKING: The Senate passes the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in a vote of 84-13. The measure now heads to President Trump who is threatening to veto the bill because it fails to clamp down on big tech companies. — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) December 11, 2020

With 83 votes in favor of the bill, who voted against it? 7 Republicans and 6 radical leftists:

Booker (D-NJ)

Braun (R-IN)

Cotton (R-AR)

Cruz (R-TX)

Hawley (R-MO)

Kennedy (R-LA)

Lee (R-UT)

Markey (D-MA)

Merkley (D-OR)

Paul (R-KY)

Sanders (I-VT)

Warren (D-MA)

Wyden (D-OR)

Yesterday the House passed the same bill 335-78. Click the link to see if your rep voted for or against it.

So now the bill goes to Trump’s desk and, if he holds true to his word, he will veto the bill. Then we’ll see if all of these Republicans who voted for the bill will also vote to override his veto.

I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO. Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troop reductions in foreign lands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

