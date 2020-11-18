Senate to vote on House bills that replace Constitution with UN Bill of Human Rights

Three pending House bills, if passed, mean the Constitution will be replaced.

By the United Nations’ (UN) Bill of Human Rights.

For a detailed story about what is in HR 6666.

Please click this link:

https://brassballs.blog/home/defund-house-bill-hr-6666-congress-pork-spending-nato-un-strong-cities-pelosi-waters-scam-planned-demic-who-world-health-organization-united-nations-north-atlantic-treaty-organization-nancy-maxine

Each of these bills can be found on the official website of Congress.

Enter “congress.gov” into any internet search.

Then add the number of each bill in separate internet searches.

First, the Master Plan to replace the Constitution with the United Nations (UN) Bill of Human Rights.

It is called H.R. 7120.

The plan combines 13 bills into one.

