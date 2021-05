Senator Paul and Dr. Fauci Clash Over Research Funding of Wuhan Lab

C-Span

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have a heated exchange about the funding of gain of function research at the Wuhan Virology Institute in China and whether he supports it. Dr. Fauci denies that there was funding of the research, saying, “We have not funded gain of function research on this virus in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. No matter how many times you say it, it didn’t happen.”

See video here: C-Span