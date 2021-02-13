Senators avoid witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, amid day of twists

Fox News

Senators on Saturday initially voted to call witnesses in President Donald Trump‘s second Senate impeachment trial — but that was nixed after both sides came to an agreement to enter a key statement into record.

Senators were expected to vote on a single article of impeachment — incitement of insurrection — for Trump’s alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

But senators voted 55-45 to call witnesses, extending the trial. But then in one more twist, they agreed to enter a key statement by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler into record.

