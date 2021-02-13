Senators on Saturday initially voted to call witnesses in President Donald Trump‘s second Senate impeachment trial — but that was nixed after both sides came to an agreement to enter a key statement into record.
Senators were expected to vote on a single article of impeachment — incitement of insurrection — for Trump’s alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.
But senators voted 55-45 to call witnesses, extending the trial. But then in one more twist, they agreed to enter a key statement by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler into record.
See updates here: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/live-updates-trumps-impeachment-2-13-21
One thought on “Senators avoid witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, amid day of twists”
GOOFY!
These sons of bitches are like a bunch of grade school children playing at recess. Some are playing leap frog, some tag, then there is the kid in the corner who just shit his britches with a tear in his eye trying to figure out what to do next.
This juvenile shit has got to go.
The occupation of our Capitol by their mommy the queen has got to go.
Enough, by God, is enough.