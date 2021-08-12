Serco Awarded Position on $400 Million Multiple Award Contract to Deliver Engineering Services across the Department of Defense

Serco

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that it has been awarded a re-compete contract with the U.S. Navy to provide engineering and technical support for aviation C5ISR electronic systems. The seven-year, multiple award contract (MAC), has a five-year base period and one two-year option period with a ceiling value of $400 million.

Under the contract, Serco will compete for task orders to support the conception, design, development and delivery of integrated systems, networks, and supporting infrastructure along with the corresponding engineering, technical, and management support services. The work performed on these tasks orders will be in support of Air Traffic Control (ATC), Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC), and Aviation Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) electronic systems.

“Serco has been supporting the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic under predecessor contracts since 1996, and we are proud to have earned the opportunity to continue delivering upgrades, sustainment, and repairs for these complex electronic systems,” said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

